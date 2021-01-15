East Brentwood Presbyterian Church will hold a Virtual MLK Jr. March for Unity on Monday in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
According to the church, the virtual event will kick off with a centering prayer at 8 a.m. which will be streamed on the church's Facebook page followed by a prompt-led reflection and remarks by EBPC Rev. John Hilley and Director of Faith Formation Lindsey Hinds-Brown at noon.
"We believe that before reconciliation can happen, we must first acknowledge the injustice around us," EBPC said in a social media post. "As we begin to understand, we must open our hearts and ears and listen to one another for it is in our common vulnerability that we can begin to heal and unite. We echo the words of Coretta Scott King who wrote, 'On this holiday, we commemorate the universal, unconditional love, forgiveness, and nonviolence that empowered his revolutionary spirit.' "
More information about East Brentwood Presbyterian Church can be found here.
