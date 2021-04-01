The Easter Bunny is coming to Brentwood this Saturday.
The John P. Holt Brentwood Library will host its fuzzy friend from 9 a.m.-11 a.m. with the Brentwood Bunny Trail, a free reverse-parade.
Patrons will be able to drive through the library parking lot and receive an activity pack, eggs, a special prize and, of course, meet the Easter Bunny.
Attendees should pick up a car pass from the children's desk to reserve their spot, and they can also enter their car pass in a drawing to win a balloon bouquet.
More information about the event is available here.
