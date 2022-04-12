The Harpeth Hotel has recently announced it is hosting its first Easter egg hunt that will take place throughout downtown Franklin beginning Sunday at 8 a.m.
Staff and volunteers will play Easter Bunny and hide 12 special eggs in various locations within the blocks stretching from First to Fifth avenues.
Some of the prizes offered would seem to be worth the hunt. They include:
- One night stay at The Harpeth
- Dinner for 2 at 1799 Kitchen & Cocktails
- Brunch for 2 at 1799 Kitchen & Cocktails
- Complimentary appetizer or dessert in 1799 Kitchen & Cocktails
- $50 gift card to McGavock’s Coffee Bar & Provisions
- Drip coffee for the month of May at McGavock’s Coffee Bar & Provisions
- Complimentary Upgrade to Junior Suite with Champagne
- and more
To redeem their prize, winners should take a photo of where they found the egg to post on Facebook or Instagram, tagging @harpethhotel, @1799kitchen and @mcgavockscoffee.
Certificates must be redeemed at the Harpeth Hotel by April 24.
Complete details and information can be found here.
