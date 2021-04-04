An Easter Sunday crash has killed one in Franklin.
Franklin Police Department shared in a release that an investigation is underway Sunday concerning a two-vehicle crash at the crossing of Murfreesboro Rd. and Royal Oaks Blvd. in Franklin.
Eight people were sent to three different hospitals for treatment, per FPD, and one has died from the accident.
"Our prayers are with the involved families and their loved ones, and our hearts are heavy with the seriousness of such tragedy on this Easter Sunday," a statement from FPD read.
FPD says more information will be released as it becomes available.
