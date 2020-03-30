The current quarantine and self-isolation due to COVID-19 is impacting more than just our ability to socialize, shop and travel.
Everything from pet welfare to teen mental health is being affected in Williamson County.
Even if you are following the no-contact rule, you can still help.
Below are a few local charities to support and easy ways you can make a difference.
Help feed children with easy donation drop-off
Can you help feed children in our community and still maintain the quarantine? Yep.
The downtown Franklin Rotary Club and Leadership Franklin are launching “Mind the Gap,” a food collection program to help One Generation Away stock key food items to meet the growing need in the community.
The nonprofits are accepting food donations at the One Generation Away warehouse, 104 Southeast Parkway, Suite 300 (behind Graceworks Ministries). Clear tote bags will be set out 24 hours a day to allow donors to drop off items at their convenience and eliminate any person-to-person contact.
You can also drop off donations at Moon Wine & Spirits, located at 6910 Moores Lane, Brentwood and True Value Hardware, 203 Downs Blvd., Franklin.
One Generation Away has specifically asked for canned corn, peanut butter and canned chicken and/or tuna.
For more information or to make a donation visit www.onegenaway.com.
Pets and their human families
Shelters see more pets surrendered during crisis and Williamson County Animal Shelter wants families impacted by the quarantine to be able to keep their pets.
Williamson County Animal Shelter needs pet supplies for those struggling financially and extra supplies for an uptick in dogs and cats who will be surrendered.
Most urgent needs include pet food, cat litter, Breeders Edge Milk Replacement for puppies and kittens and large pet crates.
Blue bins are located in front of the shelter, 106 Claude Yates Drive in Franklin for 24-hour drop-off.
If you or someone you know needs assistance or supplies for their pets, please call 615-790-5590.
Donations for teens
My Friend’s House serves at-risk young boys in need by offering a home-like environment with a balance of structure, support, nurturing and expectations.
Currently, My Friend’s House is home to eight teenage boys who are working hard to adapt to the quarantine.
The team at My Friend’s House offers the following suggestions for ways you can help:
CORRESPONDENCE: You don’t have to spend money. If you have some free time you can send Facebook (MFH) messages, cards or letters to our residents and even direct care staff. Please mail correspondence to 626 Eastview Circle, Franklin, TN 37064.
DONATIONS: If you want to donate items (board games, movies, art supplies, craft activities), either new items or gently used. We have a table set-up on our front (covered) porch where items can be dropped off.
MEALS: Order from a restaurant for delivery or prepare a meal, both lunch and dinner are needed. Please coordinate with Laura Chambers at laura.chambers@myfriendshousetn.org or call the house and speak to a staff member, 615-790-8553.
For more information visit https://myfriendshousetn.org/wish-list.
GraceWorks needs
GraceWorks Ministries, Inc. was founded in 1995, when area concerned citizens and faith leaders came together and decided Williamson County needed a central place to send people who needed help with food, clothing and financial assistance.
Today, GraceWorks is trying to serve an extreme increase in demand for food and rent/utility assistance with an extreme decrease in manpower.
GraceWorks needs more income to meet these needs, yet income from their thrift store will stop and two fundraising events planned have been rescheduled.
The team at GraceWorks says the most impactful way to help today is give online at www.graceworksministries.net/donate.
Can’t donate but still want to help?
For the safety of the staff and community, they cannot accept new volunteers at this time, but will need them greatly when they do re-open.
If you are interested in serving when we re-open, please go to www.graceworksministries.net/be-a-volunteer to provide your information.
The Great Sing Along
Studio Tenn is a 501(c)(3), non-profit that brings world class professional theater to Williamson County.
Because Studio Tenn is not allowed to perform right now, or for the foreseeable future, they are not able to create a revenue stream to fund productions such as Steel Magnolia’s, Cinderella and their extraordinary Studio Tenn Legacy Series an eclectic variety of best-selling music and medleys from the industry's most beloved artists.
How can you help keep the music playing?
The new season will be announced soon — buy your season tickets, buy extra bring friends!
A donation at any level is greatly appreciated! https://givebutter.com/ot2
Consider being sponsor. A sponsor can be a company, a neighborhood, a super club….. They may email William Guice williamguice@studiotenn.com or lynnemcalister@me.com for the benefits involved with sponsorship.
Like them on Facebook to keep up what’s next https://www.facebook.com/studiotenntheatrecompany/
Feed A Family
Franktown, Open Hearts works to support Franklin inner-city youth and their families.
They have 12 families in need of meals and are shopping, cooking and delivering food.
Here is the cost for this service:
$25 - Feeds a family of four for two days
$35 - Feeds a family of six for two days
$125 - Feeds a family of six for the week (five days of meals)
If you would like to get involved and donate to this cause, you can do this by going to out website, www.franktownopenhearts.com, and click DONATE. Then click "Feed A Family" and choose which option you would prefer.
United Way COVID-19 Response Fund
Housed at United Way and chaired by former Senator Dr. Bill Frist, founder of NashvilleHealth, the COVID-19 Response Fund will focus its initial allocations on helping our neighbors who are experiencing lost wages or who become ill from the virus receive the assistance they need to stay in their homes and keep food on the table.
Side-by-side with the Mayor’s Office, United Way and the Response Committee will work to get these dollars into Greater Nashville quickly—funding nonprofit partners and service providers working directly with those disproportionately impacted by this challenging landscape.
To donate, https://www.unitedwaynashville.org/donate
