Tennessee State University is Eddie George’s first-ever head coaching job, and the 47-year-old Tennessee Titans legend is surrounding himself with a strong supporting cast to help him succeed.
As the Post previously reported, George loaded up on NFL experience tabbing former Raiders and Browns head coach Hue Jackson as his offensive coordinator, ex-Lions and Rams defensive assistant Brandon Fisher as defensive coordinator, former 49ers running back Pepe Pearson as running backs coach and ex-Rams receiver Cory Harkey as tight ends coach.
On Wednesday, George finalized the rest of his inaugural TSU coaching staff hiring passing game coordinator/wide receivers coach Kenan Smith, offensive line coach Mark Hutson, defensive line coach Clyde Simmons, linebackers coach Joe Bowden, defensive backs coach Richard McNutt, and special teams coordinator Keith Burns.
“These men are all great football coaches, but they are even better men,” George said, via The Tennessean. “We really took our time to make sure each one of these coaches was the right fit for our program…Make no mistake, we expect to win football games at Tennessee State University, but our ultimate goal is to prepare our current and future student-athletes for life.”
Smith spent the last two seasons as receivers coach and recruiting coordinator at Southern Utah. He spent a year with the Miami Dolphins as part of the Bill Walsh Minority Coaching Fellowship Program, and three years with the Rams as assistant wide receivers coach, offensive assistant and interim tight ends coach.
Hutson spent the last two years as offensive analyst at LSU, including the Tigers’ 2019 national championship season. He coached three seasons in the NFL with the Browns as an offensive line assistant where he coached Pro Bowlers Joe Thomas and Joel Bitonio.
Simmons played 15 seasons in the NFL, recorded 121.5 sacks and forcing 25 fumbles while earning two Pro Bowl and two All-Pro selections. He spent last year as defensive line coach at Western Carolina, and he worked two seasons as a defensive assistant with the Browns, where he coached Myles Garrett.
Bowden, who played eight seasons with the Houston Oilers/Titans as a linebacker, served the last four seasons as defensive coordinator and linebackers coach at Missouri Baptist. He was also inside linebackers coach for the 49ers for four seasons and an assistant linebackers coach and special teams assistant for the Rams.
McNutt served as defensive backs coach at Southeastern University in 2020. Prior to that, he spent four years as co-defensive coordinator and secondary coach at Youngstown State and three seasons as a secondary coach at Toledo, Kent State and Northern Illinois, collectively. He also worked one season as a secondary and special teams assistant with the Browns.
Burns, a two-time Super Bowl champion, played 12 years in the NFL with the Broncos, Bears and Buccaneers. As a coach, he served as assistant special teams coach with the Broncos, special teams coordinator with the Washington Football Team and special teams coordinator with the Los Angeles Chargers.
Additionally, George finalized his football support staff which includes Dusty Bennett (football chief of staff), Katrina Chambers (director of football external relations), Jared Coulter (video coordinator), Scott Holsopple (director of sports performance), Jack Kelly (director of recruiting), Trevor Searcy (head athletic trainer) and Jeremy Taylor (head equipment manager).
Follow Michael Gallagher on Twitter @MGsports_
