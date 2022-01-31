When Eddie George talks, most Tennessee Titans fans listen.
However, what he told TMZ Sports over the weekend is probably not what Titans apologists want to hear.
“I think [the Titans] can [win a Super Bowl] with Tannehill,” George said. “He’s just got cut down on the turnovers and find a way to come back. So, I wouldn’t go searching for something that — you know, the grass isn’t always greener on the other side. I would ride it out.”
George, of course, is referring to the three interceptions Tannehill threw in Tennessee’s 19-16 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC divisional round two weeks ago, the last of which set up the Bengals’ game-winning field goal in the final 20 seconds of the fourth quarter.
The postseason wasn’t the only time the typically trustworthy Tannehill cost the Titans in 2021. In Tennessee’s six losses, including the playoffs, the 33-year-old QB combined for just five touchdowns with 10 interceptions and seven fumbles.
Tannehill’s 14 interceptions were tied for the sixth-most in the NFL and his 10 fumbles ranked eighth, and he was tied for seventh in batted passes (10) and tied for eighth in lost fumbles (four).
“He can be the guy,” George continued. “[Against the Bengals] was just one of those days. The turnovers certainly didn’t help, and they had a great year in spite of it. If they get healthy next year with Derrick Henry and Tannehill coming in, I think they’ll be all right with him.”
Tannehill’s future with the Titans will presumably be the most-talked-about topic of the offseason as General Manager Jon Robinson tries to keep Tennessee’s Super Bowl window open.
While Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson are the two likeliest premier quarterbacks available over the summer, landing either of them seems improbable. And drafting a rookie this year does nothing for a team clearly in win-now mode.
It would seem the Titans’ only realistic option is to ride it out with Tannehill and hope the rest of the team rallies around him. After all, he’s taken Tennessee to an AFC Championship game and three straight playoff appearances with back-to-back AFC South division titles in 2020 and 2021.
“I’m really good friends with Ryan Tannehill and that’s a tough situation,” George added. “But you’ve got to weigh all your options. [Pursuing another QB is] something that the organization has to seriously look at if they want to move forward in terms of being a championship team.”
