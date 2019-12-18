Schools in Williamson County wind down Thursday and Friday for the winter break as teachers and students enjoy some time off before returning for the second half of the school year Monday, Jan. 6.
As the school buildings become empty for nearly three weeks, here are a few recent items of interest.
Name that school
The new middle school on Henpeck Lane has a principal and a school zone; now it needs a name.
Williamson County Schools is currently accepting school name suggestions. To submit a name, email newschoolname@wcs.edu. The submissions will be reviewed by a school naming committee, which will then decide which names to give to the Board of Education for consideration.
The deadline to submit names is Jan. 6.
“This is so exciting for our new community,” Alicia Justice, principal of the new school, said through WCS InFocus “We appreciate your ideas and cannot wait to hear your suggestions. Thank you for sharing in this process and making school history with us from the very beginning.”
Check out the textbooks
Williamson County parents and community members are invited to review textbooks that are up for adoption for the 2020-21 school year.
The textbooks are for English/Language Arts (ELA) courses and select College, Career and Technical Education (CCTE) courses. All of the reviews will take place at the Professional Development Center located at 1761 West Main St. in Franklin. There will be forms available for visitors to provide feedback about the materials.
The dates and times of textbook review opportunities are listed below:
Jan. 15: 4-7 p.m.
Jan. 21: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Jan. 30: noon to 6 p.m.
Feb. 3: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Feb. 6: 4-7 p.m.
BGA faculty, students travel to Seattle
Battle Ground Academy sent four students and two faculty members to National Association of Independent Schools conferences in Seattle from Dec. 4-7.
The students attended the Student Diversity Leadership Conference and the faculty attended the People of Color Conference. The BGA group joined more than 7,000 educators and students from nine different countries for leadership and professional development and networking for people of color and allies of all backgrounds in independent schools.
The NAIS People of Color Conference is the flagship of the National Association of Independent Schools’ commitment to equity and justice in teaching and learning.
Watch out for scams preying on schools
In the season of giving, scammers are trying to take as much as they can.
The WCS district has received reports that a company called Sports Media Advertising is calling businesses around the county to collect money on behalf of the system’s high schools. None of the schools are working with this company.
“Unfortunately, these companies are taking advantage of those in our community who are so willing to support our schools,” said WCS Athletic Director Darrin Joines. “In this scam, the individual schools are not benefiting, and the products offered are of little or no value. We want to do everything possible to protect community members against these scams.”
This is similar to other scams in which an organization offers to put a company’s logo on cheap promo products to “support” a school. The schools get no support from this scam, and these junk products won’t be distributed at the WCS schools.
“Our school staffs and their booster club members appreciate the support we receive from our business community and we want to make sure the business’ donations are given to the school of their choice and actually used to benefit our students,” said WCS Superintendent Jason Golden.
If you have questions about any solicitation you receive, please give your principal, the school district or local law enforcement a call. Each principal is aware of fundraisers that are being conducted on behalf of a particular school.
— All but BGA story are courtesy WCS InFocus
