Playing just five games through the first three weeks of February, the Nashville Predators were victims of dormancy.
However, following four straight losses, and suffering defeat in six of eight games, the Predators have finally appeared to right the ship.
Digging themselves out of a fifth-place hole in the Central Division, the Predators have won five of their last six games and pulled to within two points of the second-place St. Louis Blues over the last 10 days.
Even more impressive than the wins are the caliber of opponent Nashville has beaten over that stretch. Since March 5, the Predators have outscored opponents 29-12 with wins over San Jose, Dallas, Anaheim, Minnesota, and Pittsburgh.
Three of those teams (Dallas, Minnesota, Pittsburgh) have 32 or more wins and are in the thick of the playoff race, and two of those teams (Minnesota, Pittsburgh) rank in the top 10 in goals scored this season.
“The teams we’ve played have been hard,” defenseman Mattias Ekholm said. “These games have been so hard to play in and the team just responds. I feel like we grow with challenges; the harder the team plays that we’re playing, the harder we play and the harder we come to battle. The response of every single guy out there has been tremendous.”
Added forward Tanner Jeannot: “I think from now on they’re all going to be hard wins. Everyone’s digging in with playoff time coming up at the end of the year here. So, each game gets harder and harder, and we’ve just got to keep developing our game and work towards that.”
Jeannot has a point. Of Nashville’s 22 remaining games, 13 are against teams that are currently in the playoff hunt. So, the Predators can expect to get everyone’s best shot going forward.
The good news, however, is Nashville was built for this exact moment.
Predators teams of year’s past would have looked at the standings 10 days ago and waved the white flag. But not this year. Nashville is built to be successfully sustainable.
The team can beat opponents in a number of ways.
Their offense is relentless. The Predators have seven players with double-digit goals and six players with 30 or more points this season. In fact, Matt Duchene and Filip Forsberg both rank in the league’s top 10 in goals.
The defense doesn’t give up a lot of scoring opportunities — Nashville ranks eighth in the NHL in goals allowed — and they’re one of the more physical units in the league. The Predators have six players with 130 or more hits, including Tanner Jeannot (fifth), Luke Kunin (13th) and Mark Borowiecki (30th), who all rank in the top 30 of the NHL in total hits.
Then there’s goaltender Juuse Saros, who’s difficult to beat on an average night, but nearly unbeatable when he’s dialed in like he was in Tuesday’s 4-1 win over Pittsburgh. Saros ranks in the top five in wins (29) and save percentage (.924), and he ranks seventh in goals-against average (2.41).
“I mean, you look at (against) San Jose, it was the fourth line doing everything, and some nights its others,” Ekholm said. “But it’s contributions from all lines, and all [defensemen], and [Juuse Saros]. That’s the greatest part about all this is we’re not relying on one guy to do everything, even though Roman [Josi] is one of those guys you can rely a bit on. But we have guys up and down the lineup that contribute every night.”
While the Predators may have had to work a little harder to move back up the standings, it’s clear the team embraced the challenge.
Nashville surpassed the expectations of most over the first 50 games of the season, and while the latter half of the year got off to a rocky start, it could be argued the Predators will be better for it come the postseason.
