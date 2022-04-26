Early voting for the Williamson County Republican and Democratic primary election at seven locations ends Thursday, and the number of those who have voted is less than 3 percent as of last Friday.
According to Chad Gray, the county’s administrator of elections, the pace of turnout is about the same as it was for the primary election four years ago.
“There have been 4,459 total early ballots cast, or 2.4 percent of the 183,744 registered voters have voted thus far by the close of business [April 22],” he said in a press release. “The turnout so far is very comparable to the May 1, 2018, county primary, which had a 4.8 percent total turnout during early voting.”
Election Day for the primaries is Tuesday, May 3, with the general election scheduled for Aug. 6. Click here to see early voting sites and hours.
Offices appearing on the ballot for political party nomination include Circuit Court Judges (21st Judicial District-Divisions I-IV), General Sessions Judges (Part I & II), Juvenile Court Judge, District Attorney General, Public Defender, County Mayor, County Commission (24 members), Trustee, Sheriff, Circuit Court Clerk, Juvenile Court Clerk, County Clerk, Register of Deeds, County Board of Education (even-numbered districts) and Franklin Special School District Board of Education (three seats).
Voters are reminded to bring a Tennessee state-issued or a federal-issued photo ID even if it is expired (unless exempt under the law) to vote. A voter must declare a political party preference when voting in a primary in the state of Tennessee.
On Election Day in May, polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at any vote center. Any registered voter in Williamson County may vote at any vote center on Election Day regardless of where they actually reside within the county.
For more information visit www.williamsonvotes.net or download the GoVoteTN voter App or call the Election Commission office at 615-790-5711.
