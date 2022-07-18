Early voting begins Friday for the Aug. 4 elections, when area voters will face a long ballot.
Much of the general elections on the ballot are uncontested, having been effectively decided in Democratic primaries in May. Those races include county judgeships, district attorney, public defender and other county positions.
Also on the ballot are the state's first partisan general elections for school boards.
Primary elections for state and federal positions are also on the ballot, with the Republican primary for the redrawn 5th Congressional District and the Democratic gubernatorial primary drawing some of the most interest, plus contested primaries for Nashville-area state legislature seats.
WHP sister publication Nashville Scene has published a rundown of what’s on the ballot:
State House Races: The batch of largely uncontested primaries is headlined by a progressive showdown in District 52
The Governor’s Race: Three Democrats vie for the chance to take on Gov. Bill Lee
Tennessee’s 5th U.S. Congressional District: Republicans are fighting on the right — Democrat Heidi Campbell looks for the purple
State Senate Races: An open race for state Senate pits well-known Democrats against one another
