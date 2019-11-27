Elements Massage Brentwood and Elements Massage Franklin are teaming up to provide free massages for active and retired first responders and military personnel on Monday, Dec. 2.
The massages will only be offered at the Brentwood location and Elements Massage will be closed for regular business throughout Monday.
“This is really just a way of giving back to the community and a good way to start the holiday season,” owner Mike Schenck said. “This is an important piece of health and taking care of oneself. A lot of the first responders either usually don’t have the time or opportunity to come in.”
First responders, military personnel and veterans do need to make an appointment and need to provide identification or documentation that they are either actively serving or did serve.
Elements Massage is closed on Thanksgiving, open on Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday.
More information about Elements Massage Brentwood including making appointments, can be found at elementsmassage.com/brentwood.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.