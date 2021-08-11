SPONSORED BY ELEMENTS MASSAGE
For anyone who has had a massage, we could all certainly agree that the post-massage feeling is wonderful. Our clients often find themselves saying: “I can’t wait to get another massage!” But when should you book an appointment for another massage? How soon is too soon? Is more frequent better for your body?
If you are a healthy person looking to reduce stress, soothe tight muscles or just want to give yourself an hour of pampering, we would recommend a monthly massage. Monthly massages can have excellent health benefits and can help reduce everyday stress. However, if you're very active or have a stressful day-to-day, we recommend you visit more often to receive the many benefits you may desire.
For those looking for a massage membership, the Elements Wellness Program™ is designed to provide every Elements Massage™ client with an opportunity to improve their health and wellness through therapeutic massage therapy. The Elements Wellness Program™ is a month-to-month membership that grants each client one massage session per month at a discounted rate. It also provides clients as many additional sessions as desired at the discounted member rate. The payment method is simply handled through auto debit once per month. There is no long-term contract and members can opt out at any time with a 30-day notice.
The Elements Wellness Program™ also sets itself apart by following The Elements Way®. From the moment you book your massage all the way through your massage experience, The Elements Way® means you receive personalized service to ensure the best possible therapeutic experience. Clients in the Elements Wellness Program™ receive customized, relaxing and stress-relieving therapeutic massage at a value. And The Elements Promise™ also assure that members’ expectations are met every visit, guaranteed. Here are a few other reasons you may choose to join our Wellness Program.
1. Regular massage
You know that amazing feeling you get after having a massage? With a massage every month, you never have to be without it. Right when the fluffy clouds start to subside, it's time for your next massage. We think the best perk of the Elements Wellness Program is receiving regular massage, which has many long-term benefits, including:
- Helps with pain relief
- Helps to decrease in anxiety and depression
- Helps fight stress
- Improves flexibility and range of motion
2. Big savings
You pay an exclusive, members-only rate for your monthly massage. And, you're not limited to just one massage at membership rates. In fact, it's unlimited, so treat yourself even better, as often as you'd like. The longer your session, the more you save!
We also offer gift cards at the member rate, meaning you can save big while gifting for any major life event. Whether it's for a wedding, birthday, stocking stuffer, Valentine's Day or Mother's Day, you can't go wrong when you gift wellness.
3. No massage wasted
Sometimes, a busy schedule can get in the way and the month has gone by without a massage. No worries - your massage will roll over into the next month at no cost to you. Alternatively, you can allow a designated person of your choosing to receive the massage instead.
If you're traveling, your membership allows you to have a massage at any of the 240-plus Elements Massage locations. This includes locations across state lines, so you don’t have to miss out on your massage, no matter what.
4. Month-to-month membership
We believe in relieving your stress, not adding to it. Our Wellness Program is specifically-designed to have zero hassle and obligation, making it as stress-free as possible. Memberships are paid from month-to-month. There is no long-term commitment. This allows you to nurture your health and wellness without the stress of a yearly membership. Again, payments are made on a monthly basis through our automatic billing system. You won’t have to jump through hoops or pay hefty hidden fees to cancel your account. Just provide us with 30 days’ notice and we’ll stop charging you.
We truly believe the Elements Wellness Program is a monthly subscription to better overall well-being.
Elements of Health is sponsored by Elements Massage. The Franklin studio is located at 539 Cool Springs Boulevard, Suite 140 Franklin, Tennessee 37067. The Brentwood studio is located at 782 Old Hickory Boulevard, Suite 113 Brentwood, TN 37027. You can contact the Franklin studio at (615) 771-0003 or visit their website here. Visit the Brentwood website here or call (615) 730- 6806.
