Finding the perfect Mother’s Day gift year after year can sometimes feel impossible. The standard bouquet of flowers or sweet treat just doesn’t quite express appreciation the way that moms deserve.
There’s one thing that mothers always need more of: relaxation.
The massages at Elements Massage provide the tranquil space that all moms crave. They are not only re-energizing and therapeutic; they reduce stress, tension, and muscle pain greatly. Essential oils and blends are also offered at every massage.
Elements Massage is now providing the opportunity for mothers to have that much needed time and relaxation with their Mother’s Day Special.
Up until Mother’s Day, you can purchase Mom a 90-minute massage session gift card for $99.
To purchase a gift card for the Brentwood location, click here. For Franklin, click here.
Elements of Health is sponsored by Elements Massage. The Franklin studio is located at 539 Cool Springs Boulevard, Suite 140 Franklin, Tennessee 37067. The Brentwood studio is located at 782 Old Hickory Boulevard, Suite 113 Brentwood, TN 37027. You can contact the Franklin studio at (615) 771-0003 or visit their website here. Visit the Brentwood website here or call (615) 730- 6806.
