October is Emotional Wellness Month, and a great opportunity to take a deeper look into what emotional wellness is, and what it can mean for you and your overall health.
According to the National Center for Emotional Wellness, emotional wellness is “an awareness, understanding and acceptance of our feelings, and our ability to manage effectively through challenges and change.” Whether you are feeling like you are on cloud nine or struggling with one of life’s little curve balls, it’s important to find self-care practices to help support healthy emotional wellness through mind/body balance.
Sounds simple, right? For most of us, not really! We tend to get caught up in current events, daily pressures, and worries about tomorrow. There’s nothing inherently wrong with any of that, the issue comes when those agitations lead to chronic emotional stress, such as depression or anxiety, that affect our daily activities and relationships. High levels of stress can even cause physical problems such as ulcers, diabetes, and a weakened immune system. Science shows being out of balance, be it your mind or body, can be detrimental to our overall health and wellbeing.
Here are a few ideas of how you can support your emotional wellness and keep that mind/body balance. Experiment, discover what works for you, and commit for at least a few weeks to give your new routine a chance to take effect. In time, you will hopefully begin to feel a positive shift within yourself.
Yoga—Yoga soothes, stretches, helps you slow down, clears your mind, and teaches you to really breathe. There are a variety of different types so try a few and find ones that suit you.
Meditation—This can be a five minute mindfulness break if you don’t have the time or focus to do anything more. Seriously, all it takes is 5 minutes a day to feel a change. (Read our previous blog about meditation for more tips and benefits.)
Massage— Massage therapy supports a healthy mind/body connection. It can reduce pain, promote relaxation, and ease stress and tension. Getting a monthly massage is an easy thing you can incorporate into your self-care routine to help take care of your body (and mind)! With the Elements Massage Wellness Program you’ll receive a monthly massages 100% personalized to meet your needs, all with no contract. The only thing you are committing to is your wellness.
Sleep—Getting good zzzz’s helps you focus, think clearly, and function at your best. Most adults need between 7-9 hours. Find your sweet spot and stick to a regular routine for optimum sleep hygiene.
Gratitude—A daily gratitude practice lets you focus on the good things in life. You’ll hold onto positive emotions longer, bounce back faster, and appreciate all that you have.
With practice, we can build and maintain our emotional wellness. Integrating healthy habits into our everyday lives gives us the resilience to handle even the most difficult times. These daily, weekly, or monthly practices help us feel better now, while also investing in our future wellbeing.
