SPONSORED BY ELEMENTS MASSAGE
The saying goes that the worst day of golf beats the best day of work. This is a presumably popular sentiment, as golf continues to capture the hearts, minds, and free time of people of all ages, with all skill levels, from hundreds of countries around the world. For many, there is no better way to enjoy a sunny morning than on the manicured greens club in hand, traversing the 18 holes of a golf course. We thought we thought we’d take some time to discuss why golf really is good for you, and how to make sure your body allows you to have the best golf game you can.
The good
If your sore muscles the day after a round are any inclination, golf can be a pretty good form of exercise. Throughout the round you’re giving your core muscles (abdominals, glutes, back, and hips) a workout, as well as strengthening your upper body by swinging your clubs and in some cases carrying them yourself. Your chest and forearms get taxed, as well. And, if you’re the hard-core type and decide to walk the 18 holes? You’re logging about five miles per round. Nice work.
What to watch
If you’re going into your round with rigid muscles, or if you’re not properly conditioned, you can fall victim to some common golf-related injuries. From straining the lower back, to shoulder injuries, to neck strain, golf can either exacerbate existing sore areas, or create new ones. If your stance is off, you could develop strained tendons in your ankle or foot. The dreaded “golfer’s elbow” is a painful swelling or irritation of the outer or inner tendons of the elbow.
What to do
Because much of golf involves a lot of repetitive motion, metabolic waste can build up around those muscles that are repeatedly taxed. This can cause pain and poor flexibility in those muscles, which are two things you definitely do not want as part of your golf game. Also, many injuries occur during a round of golf because of already-tight muscles that are flexed and strained during the swing. To keep muscles loose, healthy and fluid, regular massage therapy is a great way to practice preventative care during golf season. Your massage therapist can concentrate on the muscles in your neck, back, arms, hips, and glutes to help ensure that your muscles are loosened, more flexible, and lengthened. He or she can also pay special attention to the muscles that help support good posture, which is an important part of your golf stance.
Massage therapy is great for helping to facilitate mental focus and decreasing stress and anxiety as well. Because going into a round of golf already stressed can lead to a very long and unpleasant 18 holes, especially after a couple of your favorite golf balls end up in the lake.
As the weather warms up and the days get longer, don’t let your body be an excuse not to hit the greens a few times. And if you pay some visits to your local Elements Massage before and after your games, it may end up being your best month of golf ever.
Elements of Health is sponsored by Elements Massage of Brentwood and Elements Massage of Franklin. The Franklin studio is located at 539 Cool Springs Boulevard, Suite 140 Franklin, Tennessee 37067. The Brentwood studio is located at 782 Old Hickory Boulevard, Suite 113 Brentwood, TN 37027. You can contact the Franklin studio at (615) 771-0003 or visit their website here. Visit the Brentwood website here or call (615) 730- 6806. All Elements Massage studios are independently owned and operated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.