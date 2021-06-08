SPONSORED BY ELEMENTS MASSAGE
“Mind without Hesitation
Mind without Agitation
Mind without Anticipation
is Meditation”
- Sri Sri Ravi Shankar
Finding balance for your body and your mind is an important part of creating a holistic self-care routine. Since emotional stress can have a significant impact on your body, and physical discomfort can have a significant impact on your mind, it is important to find self-care practices that help support the wellbeing of both.
Meditation and massage can be great alternatives to traditional medicine and provide health benefits such as easing stress and anxiety, promoting emotional health, enhancing self-awareness, and improving sleep - just to name a few. While visiting one of our Elements Massage® studios to enjoy the benefits of a therapeutic massage is easy, knowing where to start when incorporating the practice of meditation into your self-care can be a bit more challenging.
There are over 112 different types of Meditation prescribed in the ancient texts and any one of them can be used to help improve your wellness. While this may seem overwhelming, it doesn’t have to be. Meditation is a journey from movement to stillness and from sound to silence. It can help you maintain high levels of energy and enthusiasm, help you find balance, and create positive or calming vibes. While you may experience some trial and error on the journey to finding the type of mediation that’s right for you, you can follow some simple principles of mediation to get started.
Start with the three Golden Principles of Meditation:
- I want to do nothing - clear your mind of chores, life stress, and to dos
- I want nothing - Clear your mind of your desires and let go of the things you want
- I am nothing - Be open and let go of your preconceived notions about yourself
Sitting with these intentions for just a few minutes allows us to drop some mental and emotional baggage. It allows us to connect with ourselves more effortlessly. We come out recharged and more vibrant and ready for our daily activities - which could include a Therapeutic at one of our Elements Massage Studios nation-wide.
Ashish is an Ayurveda (alternative medicine) expert, a certified stress management teacher, and currently serves as a Co-Founder and Vice President of Education of Shankara Inc., a prominent skincare and wellness company and partner.
Elements of Health is sponsored by Elements Massage. The Franklin studio is located at 539 Cool Springs Boulevard, Suite 140 Franklin, Tennessee 37067. The Brentwood studio is located at 782 Old Hickory Boulevard, Suite 113 Brentwood, TN 37027. You can contact the Franklin studio at (615) 771-0003 or visit their website here. Visit the Brentwood website here or call (615) 730- 6806.
