Eleven community members were sworn in as Williamson County Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) volunteers on Wednesday.
These volunteers completed the 33-hour training requirements prior to standing before Juvenile Court Judge Sharon Guffee to swear an oath to represent and advocate for children who have come into the court system due to abuse and neglect.
“Juvenile Court relies heavily on CASA to advocate for our most fragile children, those in abusive and neglectful circumstances,” Guffee said.
Williamson County CASA trains its volunteer members to investigate these children’s situations, and report back to the court with their findings. CASA’s goal is for each child to be in a safe, permanent home. These 11 advocates join the other 74 advocates who are supporting over 400 Williamson County children annually.
CASA Executive Director Emily Layton and Development Director Sydni Dicke were among the new advocates.
“It continues to amaze me that we live in a community where so many people are willing to step into difficult situations and do their part to change a child’s future,” Layton said.
“CASA is largely dependent upon our volunteers to carry out our mission,” Dicke added. “Without them, our work could not be done. These advocates are empathetic, patient, good under pressure, and most importantly, they have a genuine desire to help children.”
If you are interested in learning more about becoming a Court Appointed Special Advocate, visit williamsoncountycasa.org or call (615)591-2699.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.