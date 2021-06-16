Although he’s one of just two Tennessee Titans draft picks yet to sign his rookie contract, Elijah Molden has plenty of eyes on him during the Titans’ mandatory minicamp this week.
Molden, who missed rookie minicamp and most of OTAs with an undisclosed injury, returned to the field last Friday and has been taken part in drills and practice during minicamp this week.
“He’s been out there in some capacity throughout some of the OTAs, it’s not like this is his first day,” Titans coach Mike Vrabel said on Tuesday. “He continues to learn and develop and study. Keep working with him. Put a lot on their plates and see what they can handle and see what they can retain when we come back for training camp.”
The retirement two weeks ago of cornerback Kevin Johnson, who signed a one-year deal with the Titans in March, potentially put a clock on Molden taking over as the team’s nickelback – the role Johnson was presumably signed to fill.
Molden played both slot corner and safety at the University of Washington, playing 1,158 of his 1,559 career snaps in the slot and allowing just two touchdowns in four years at Washington.
He had Pro Football Focus’ highest-ever coverage grade from the slot and his 90.9 coverage grade since 2019 is the fourth-best in college football.
“I think my change of direction and my ability to read offenses and read patterns,” Molden said of what makes him effective in the slot after being drafted in April. “That makes me a solid player in nickel and also at safety. I’m not sure where I’m going to play. All I know is I’m going to, wherever they need me, give it 110 percent.”
Kristian Fulton and Janoris Jenkins likely have the top two cornerback jobs locked down, and first-round pick Caleb Farley could push for playing time deeper into training camp depending on how his health progresses. Molden could potentially start in the slot or help out at safety if Farley forces Fulton to move inside.
