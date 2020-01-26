Williamson County's top football prospect for 2021 is off to Death Valley for his college career.
Ravenwood High School tight end Jake Briningstool shared on Twitter Sunday his intent to play for Clemson after he graduates in 2021.
He shared a Bible verse, Joshua 1:9, and the hashtag #ALLIN, signaling his excitement to join the Tigers, a perennial powerhouse in college football.
He will join recent Christ Presbyterian Academy grad and linebacker Kane Patterson when he arrives at Clemson in fall 2021.
Briningstool was an integral part of the 2019 Ravenwood football team that was the runner up in Class 6A.
He is ESPN's second ranked tight end in its 2021 300 ranking and the 53rd best player overall for the class. A four-star recruit, he also had offers from schools like Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Tennessee, Oregon and Michigan on the table.
Like his 2019 Ravenwood teammate Reggie Grimes II (an Oklahoma commit), he's the top prospect in Tennessee for the 2021 class, per ESPN.
Briningstool's Raptors teammate, linebacker Junior Colson, is getting looks from top programs as well.
For now, the tight end returns to Ravenwood this fall for his senior season.
