Three Midtown properties — including those home to the recently closed Rotier’s and to Emma’s Flowers and Gifts — are under contract to be sold.
Multiple sources have told the Post Brentwood-based GBT Realty plans to buy the three properties. Of note, GBT recently paid $8.1 million for the art deco building located at the Elliston Place and West End Avenue split and last home to a Rite Aid store (read here). That building sits adjacent to the Rotier’s structure and to a building (the third property to be sold) that briefly housed a Greek restaurant. That structure was for years home to Joy’s Flowers.
Sometimes called the Firestone Building, the art deco building has an address of 2416 West End and houses a Smoothie King. Rotter’s is located at 2413 Elliston, with Emma’s at 2410 West End.
Known by local long-timers for its slogan “The Superlative Florist,” Emma’s opened in 1938 and is operated by Rebecca Tidman. Her father Haskell Tidman owns both the building from which the business operates and the Rotier’s building. Rebecca Tidman said she is transitioning toward a cessation of operations at Emma’s.
“As the owner of the Rotier's building for 28 years, we have been so proud to help the business by keeping the rent below market for decades and being flexible on the payments,” she emailed the Post. “We understand the difficult decision [the Rotier’s owners] have had to make due to the global pandemic as we are a small business too. This past year has been one of reflection for us, which may mean exploring a different path for the property as we look towards our retirement and future.”
“Because we have been so blessed by the community's good business and good graces for so long, we plan on operating at least a few more months,” she added.
A group of investors led by Truitt Ellis owns the Greek eatery building, which has an address of 2412 West End. Of note, Ellis developed the Hillsboro-West End site home to apartment building Fairfax Flats (read here).
GBT officials could not be reached for comment as to when the transaction will close or any future building the company is planning for the overall site.
The Firestone Building, which is roughly 90 years old, is listed on the most recent Historic Nashville Inc. Nashville Nine list. (Read more on that here.) Firestone operated at the site until 1983 and was eventually replaced by Eckerd Drugs in 1985, HNI reports.
The aforementioned Joy’s Flowers began operations in 1877. It now operates on Gallatin Avenue in East Nashville.
GBT Realty is developing a downtown Nashville site at 13th and Broadway with high-rise ONE22ONE and is redeveloping a Murphy Road property with a combination hotel, retail and residential building (read here).
This post originally appeared in our partner publication, the Nashville Post.
