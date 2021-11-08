End Slavery Tennessee will host the program Technology, Trafficking and Teens next week to address the dangers of trafficking and what parents and teens need to know to stay safe on and offline.
The free event will take place on Wednesday, Nov. 17, from 6 p.m.-7:30 p.m. in the Brentwood Library meeting room, and aims to help educate teens and parents on how technology impacts human trafficking and how teens are often targeted.
"It's about having an open dialogue about online safety and about reducing fear around this issue and getting some resources," End Slavery Tennessee Community Engagement Coordinator Stacy Elliott said in a phone call, adding that one of the most important thing for teens is to have open communication with a trusted adult that they personally know.
"If a teen has a trusted member of their family or community that they can talk to about this then their chances of being manipulated [online] and having long-term effects are reduced," Elliott said.
The event will include a panel discussion with human trafficking experts including End Slavery Tennessee Care Coordinator and Commercial Sexual Exploitation of Minors Specialist Marissa Brownell and Brentwood Police Department Detective Adrian Breedlove.
"Teens are seeking comfort and community more online and that means that there are other people online who are exploiting these vulnerabilities," Elliott said. "We want to talk about how to identify the dynamics of how a teen or anyone really can be manipulated online and find themselves emotionally connected to someone that they don't really know what their intentions are."
The event will also include and interactive Kahoot! trivia game, free ice cream and a presentation about the Red Sand Project, a public art collective that addresses human trafficking and exploitation.
The event is free but registration is required and available online here.
The John P. Holt Brentwood Library is located at 8109 Concord Road, and more information about library events can be found here.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.