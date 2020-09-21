The Republican and Democratic nominees for Tennessee’s open U.S. Senate seat have spent recent days tallying new endorsements ahead of the Nov. 3 general election.
Former Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg announced via his political organization Win the Era that he was endorsing Marquita Bradshaw, the Memphis environmentalist who won the Democratic nomination in August. In a release, Buttigieg called Bradshaw and other endorsed candidates across the country “forward-thinking leaders across our country who are offering bold ideas that will change the course of our politics.”
On Monday, another former Democratic presidential candidate, Sen. Bernie Sanders, endorsed Bradshaw.
"She believes, like I do, that in the richest country in the history of the world, all of our people deserve a decent standard of living," Sanders said. "Marquita is building a strong grassroots movement by standing up to big-money politics and challenging the status quo."
Bradshaw’s opponent in November, investor and former ambassador Bill Hagerty, locked up many major GOP endorsements, including that of President Donald Trump, before the August primary, but he is still adding to the list. The National Federation of Independent Business’ political arm recently endorsed Hagerty, claiming that he would best advocate for their priorities of “regulatory reform and making small business tax relief permanent.”
Hagerty also announced endorsements from sheriffs and other law enforcement leaders across the state, adding to a list announced before the primary.
Groups endorsing in Tennessee did not limit themselves to the U.S. Senate race. Buttigieg’s endorsements also included Torrey Harris, the Democratic nominee in Shelby County’s House District 90 race. Buttigieg said in the release he would hold campaign events for the endorsed candidates, including Bradshaw and Harris.
Harris is seeking to succeed incumbent Rep. John DeBerry, a longtime Democrat who is running as an independent after the state Democratic Party voted to exclude him from the primary due to past support for abortion restrictions and other Republican priorities.
DeBerry secured the endorsement of Americans for Prosperity, the Koch-backed group that typically sides with Republicans. AFP leadership cited DeBerry’s support for private-school vouchers and other school choice initiatives in endorsing the candidate.
In other state House races, the political arm of the Tennessee Immigrant and Refugee Rights Coalition has launched its 2020 campaign effort by endorsing incumbent Democratic Rep. Gloria Johnson of Knox County and Democratic candidate Gabby Salinas, who is seeking an open seat in Shelby County. The group plans to release additional endorsements in the coming weeks, according to a release.
TIRRC Votes launched during the 2018 cycle, when both Salinas and Johnson were among the first endorsed candidates. Salinas was unsuccessful in her 2018 bid to unseat Republican Sen. Brian Kelsey but came close enough to attract outside spending on Kelsey’s behalf. She recently won a four-way Democratic primary in House District 97, currently represented by retiring Republican Jim Coley.
The group’s efforts ramped up during the 2019 Metro Nashville elections. In 2020, it will rely on mail and virtual campaigning rather than the door-knocking employed in previous cycles.
“At a time when immigrant and refugee families are facing unprecedented challenges due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, it's more important than ever that we have progressive voices like Gabby and Gloria fighting for us on Capitol Hill,” TIRRC Votes Executive Director Lisa Sherman-Nikolaus said in the release.
“The pandemic has laid bare the systemic inequalities Tennesseans face, from access to care and treatment to unemployment and economic relief. We proudly endorse these women because they will work tirelessly to advance policies that ensure all of our communities can thrive.”
This post originally appears in our partner publication, the Nashville Post.
