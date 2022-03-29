Delek US Holdings, the Brentwood-based American arm of the Israeli energy conglomerate, has named a new CEO as Ezra Uzi Yemin transitions to the role of executive chairman.
Avigal Soreq, currently CEO of El Al Airlines, will take over at Delek US Holdings and hold a separate appointment as president of Delek Logistics. The changes take effect in June.
Yemin has been chairman since 2012, CEO since 2004 and president since 2001. The American arm of the company has grown considerable during his time there, including expanding from retail gas offerings to an energy company with wide-ranging operations, like refineries on the Gulf Coast and biodiesel plants.
"As CEO, Uzi has helped position the company for the future by implementing a plan to diversify our business model and earnings mix and leverage our strong cash flows and balance sheet to expand our midstream platform,” Delek US lead independent director Shlomo Zohar said in a release. “He also played an integral role in navigating the business through a difficult COVID environment while maintaining safe operations, continuity of products and services and an improved cash flow profile. We look forward to continuing to benefit from Uzi's perspectives as executive chairman."
Soreq has been CEO at the Israeli airline since early 2021. He was previously chief operating officer, chief commercial officer and executive vice president at Delek US from 2012 to 2020. He held previous positions at KPMG and SunPower Corporation.
Zohar added that Soreq is “uniquely positioned to lead our organization.”
Additionally, Delek US announced the immediate appointments of Todd O’Malley as chief operating officer and Nithia Thaver as executive vice president and president of refining. O’Malley had previously been executive vice president and chief commercial officer. Thaver has been senior vice president for refining.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.