Enliven, a Franklin-based beverage partnership consulting firm, announced Wednesday the appointment of Tim Harms as the company's new Chief Executive Officer, per a press release.
Harms is set to lead the company as it expands into new areas of strategic growth, per the release. The new CEO succeeds Tim Richardson, Enliven founder and current CEO who will transition to Chair of the Board.
The release says Harms is a seasoned executive with more than a decade of senior leadership in the consulting and beverage industries. Before joining the Enliven team in 2013 as an Account Executive, he provided advisory and assurance services at Deloitte.
He was promoted to Managing Director in 2015 and has worked to help Enliven's clients create beverage partnerships which the company said delivered results directly to their bottom line. Under his purview, Enliven has grown revenue by nearly 300%, expanded into international markets, and launched new service offerings.
"I am excited to lead such a strong and innovative organization that is a champion for its customers," said Harms. "Like many sectors, food service has faced significant challenges caused by the effects of COVID 19. Our customers are facing shifting consumer habits, changes in customer traffic and behavior, as well as labor shortages and supply chain bottlenecks.
"In the midst of these headwinds, we are here to help our clients navigate for the future with solutions that have a material impact on their business. We thoughtfully create partnerships that are greater than the sum of the parts and yield real value for years to come. We're honored that our customers have come to rely on us for this partnership."
Enliven says it specializes in helping customers manage and negotiate exclusive pouring rights contracts with the major beverage companies. The company says that each of its divisions is led by a "seasoned practice leader and a deep bench of talent who bring unrivaled expertise and capabilities to the table when negotiating on behalf of clients."
Enliven has delivered more than one billion dollars in savings to its clients. Most recently it secured contracts in the amusement park, healthcare and restaurant industries. The company says it is expanding, adding additional practice verticals in entertainment, retail and convenience.
"I am pleased to welcome Tim Harms as CEO," said Richardson. "He is a visionary leader and has demonstrated significant skill and understanding of the needs of our customers. Tim is dedicated to delivering outstanding results while acutely understanding the nuances of beverage deal negotiation with the top players in the market.
"I am particularly grateful for his talent for creating and nurturing an outstanding company culture that prioritizes personal growth and professional development. With his appointment, we are well positioned to propel Enliven into the next phase of its evolution."
