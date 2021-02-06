The Ensworth Lady Tigers (14-0, 9-0) continued their magical undefeated season Friday night, defeating the Brentwood Academy Lady Eagles (15-7,5-3), 56-45.
“We battled and did some good things,” said Brentwood Academy head coach Rhonda Brown. “They killed us on the boards with rebounding and second chance points.”
“It puts us in a better position for the postseason,” said Coach Mary Taylor Cowles. “This is not how we want to finish overall and all we want to accomplish this season.”
Last year, Ensworth finished the regular season and tournament games undefeated to win a state title.
“Our team is hungry,” said Coach Cowles. “They enjoy winning. We are not where we want to be, so there is always an opportunity to get better. These girls love to compete.”
In the first quarter, Brentwood Academy took the early lead with baskets by junior Trinity Fields and senior Jalia Lee to take the frame, 15-10.
Ensworth came back in the second quarter with the long-range shooting of junior Kennedy Cambridge to lead at halftime, 29-21.
The duo of Kennedy Cambridge and freshman Jaloni Cambridge hit a mixture of jumpers and 3-pointers to keep the Lady Tigers ahead 40-32 in the third quarter.
Ensworth closed the door in the fourth with a flurry of 3-pointers and shots in the paint from Jaloni Cambridge, Kennedy Cambridge and junior Kamil Collier to win the game 56-45.
Brentwood Academy’s points leaders were sophomore Trinity Fields with 14 and senior Jalia Lee with 10.
“I thought they did a good job of attacking the rim,” said Coach Brown. “They were playing downhill, had some openings and got some good looks.”
Leading scorers for Ensworth were Kennedy Cambridge with 24 points and Jaloni Cambridge with 15.
“They are really good,” said Coach Cowles. “They are great basketball players who know how to compete and are fun to coach.”
Brentwood Academy will face Lipscomb Academy next Tuesday.
“We are still trying to get better and need to improve on defense,” said Coach Brown. “We need to focus on not giving up second-chance points.”
Ensworth will take on Bearden on Saturday.
“It will be a quick turnaround on a back-to-back,” said Coach Cowles. “It’s important for us to play well against good competition. They (Bearden) are a ranked team for a reason. We need to execute our game plan on the floor.”
