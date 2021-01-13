Keeping their undefeated streak alive, the Ensworth Lady Tigers (8-0, 4-0) defeated the Brentwood Academy Lady Eagles (11-4, 1-1) 59-50 at Brentwood Academy.
Coincidently, their last loss was on Jan. 15, 2019, against Brentwood Academy. The win streak right now is in the 50s.
“I am happy for our team to go out there and compete,” said Ensworth head coach Mary Cowles. “Anytime we play BA it is going to be tough competition. Very proud of our girls staying focused the entire game and figuring out how to get it done.”
“They made more plays down the stretch,” said Brentwood Academy head coach Rhonda Brown. “They got the shots they wanted, and we fouled who they want us to foul.”
Ensworth got an early lead with balanced attacks from long range and in the paint from freshman Jaloni Cambridge and junior Kamil Collier to go ahead 19-13.
Brentwood Academy battled back with strong drives for layups and three pointers from sophomore Trinity Fields and senior Jalia Lee, but still trailed Ensworth 30-27at the half.
In the third quarter, junior Kennedy Cambridge and Jaloni Cambridge answered from behind the arc and with layups from junior Millie Brown, Fields and Lee to hold a slight lead 46-42.
The Lady Tigers sealed the victory down the home stretch with clutch free throws by Kennedy and Jaloni Cambridge to remain undefeated on the season 59-50.
Top scorers for Ensworth were Jaloni Cambridge with 28 points, Kennedy Cambridge with 12 points and Collier with 10 points.
“Those three players have experience,” said Coach Cowles. “They have played a lot of basketball and put a lot of time into the game. These are the type of players, when the game is on the line, they are stepping up and wanting to make plays.”
The Eagles leading scorers were Fields with 15 points, Lee with 14 points and Brown with 12 points.
“We were just trying to attack,” said Coach Brown. “They did a good job of getting to the rim and kicking it out when they were not open.”
Brentwood Academy will take on Lipscomb Academy at home Friday night.
“Our goal is to keep on getting better,” said Coach Brown. “Ensworth is a good test of where you stand in game and helps you figure out where you stand as a team.”
Ensworth will host Harpeth Hall on Friday night.
“At this point in the year, you are really hoping for consistency,” said Coach Cowles. “The players should deliver the same intensity game in and game out. When players get experience and playing time, it all starts to gel.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.