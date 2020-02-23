It’s that time again! College basketball teams are getting ready to face off and people are gearing up to fill out their brackets.
For the first time, Williamson Home Page is hosting the Williamson Home Page 2020 Bracket Challenge, which is open to individuals and office pools, families and friends.
There are six rounds — first and second prizes will be awarded to winners of each round. Make your picks for a chance to win gift cards to delicious local restaurants, a PlayStation PS4 and $1 million.
The overall winner of the round of 64, round of 16 and round of four will win a PlayStation PS4 and a College Basketball Fathead. Anyone with a perfect bracket will win a share of $1 million.
One of the features of Williamson Home Page's free basketball tournament contest is that you can compare your scores with that of your friends and coworkers with office pools.
You can also discuss your picks on message boards, visit the fan gallery and check leaderboards and stats as the season gets underway.
To enter and secure your spot for the bracket challenge beginning the 15th, see below.
