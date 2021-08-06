A coalition of environmental justice groups is asking the Biden administration to nominate one of three environmental justice activists to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, including Marquita Bradshaw of Memphis.
Bradshaw ran for U.S. Senate in 2020, surprising many Democrats by winning the nomination before ultimately losing the general election to now-Sen. Bill Hagerty.
Before running for office, she had a long history of environmental advocacy in the Memphis area. She founded a nonprofit advocacy group, Sowing Justice, after the election.
The environmental groups asking Biden to pick her or one of two others include WE ACT for Environmental Justice, Center for Biological Diversity and more than 400 other groups.
Biden previously nominated Richard Glick to chair the FERC. Commissioners serve five-year terms and are responsible for federal regulation of oil and gas pipelines and other energy projects.
“We must seize this consequential opportunity to appoint a visionary commissioner who can enact federal change to our racist and ecocidal energy system,” Center for Biological Diversity energy justice director Jean Su said in a release. “With people dying from coast to coast of extreme heat waves and hurricanes, the climate emergency is undeniably here. FERC has a critical role to play in making sure we prioritize renewable and just energy before it’s too late.”
The next nominee would fill the seat of Neil Chatterjee, a former aide to Mitch McConnell nominated to the post in 2017.
"We need a future in which the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission supports a just transition to be more effective and efficient to eventually eliminate pollution as a byproduct of our energy sources and economy," Bradshaw said, adding that she demands "that representation from these marginalized communities have a seat at the table to ensure equity and equality for the fight for climate justice."
