Marcus Ericsson literally experienced the highs and lows of racing on Sunday afternoon at the inaugural IndyCar Big Machine Music City Grand Prix.
Ericsson clipped the back of Sebastien Bourdais' car on the fourth lap of the race, sending his car airborne for a brief moment before eventually landing back down with the front nose unhinging from the rest of the car.
This momentary setback along with numerous other wrecks, cautions and two red flags set the stage for what many hope is the first of many Nashville-hosted IndyCar races after Ericsson won the first-ever Music City Grand Prix.
“I’m trying to figure out how I won the race after being up in the sky, thinking my race was over,” Ericsson joked after the race. “Yeah, I can’t believe it. Got some good airtime. I feel sorry for (Bourdais). One of those incidents. I thought my race over there. Then we had to repair the car. I got a stop-and-go. We were dead last. It was all about trying to recover. I think the car got some damage, as well, from that flight."
Ericsson’s victory was all the more impressive after fending off majority leader Colton Herta's advances down the 2.17-mile long street course. The win for Ericsson is the second of his career as part of Chip Ganassi Racing and it comes at the first new street course of IndyCar in 10 years.
Ericsson also held off teammate Scott Dixon, who finished second and pulled to within 42 points of teammate and IndyCar points leader Alex Palou. Ericsson himself is now fifth in the standings, 79 points behind Palou.
"It’s unbelievable. It shows in IndyCar, anything can happen if you never give up,” Ericsson stated. “If you have a good team and a good car, you can still get it to Victory Lane. I can’t believe it; I just can’t believe it.
"I think the bottom line was that we were really fast. In IndyCar, anything can happen. It’s been like that over the years. Once again today it shows that you can never give up, you have to keep pushing all the time, keep believing. If you have a strong team like I have, anything’s possible.”
Hendersonville native and two-time IndyCar champion Josef Newgarden also flirted with the front of the pack for a portion of the race. Although he finished 10th, Newgarden still made a great impression this weekend showcasing his hometown for the world to see.
The Nashville resident started off in 12th place but almost immediately suffered an impediment on lap 4 when he and Graham Rahal got tangled up. The incident dropped Newgarden back to 20th place and left him dealing with some steering issues.
Newgarden sits in fourth place in the IndyCar points standings, 75 points out of first place.
