ESPN 102.5 The Game officials announced on Friday that, after months of serving on an interim basis, co-hosts Robby Stanley and Joe Rexrode are the new permanent hosts of the station’s new morning show.
The show will be rebranded “Robby & Rexrode” and will debut on Monday morning and occupy the 6 to 10 a.m. time slot. The show replaces “Morning Drive,” which had featured Braden Gall, Nick Kayal and former Tennessee Titans receiver Derrick Mason.
“Robby and Joe have done an outstanding job on an interim basis this year as we conducted an exhaustive search for our permanent morning show. We are beyond excited to welcome them to our outstanding team,” Program Director Ryan Porth said in a release. “These two talented individuals add instant credibility to our lineup and bring a wealth of knowledge on the Nashville sports landscape. We are looking forward to seeing this show continue to grow.”
Stanley, a Nashville native and alumnus of Hendersonville High School and MTSU, is NHL.com’s Nashville correspondent. He has covered the Nashville Predators for the league since 2014 and covered the team since 2010-11 for various media outlets.
Stanley has also contributed to the Post’s Tennessee Titans coverage over the years in addition to serving as a contributor on several 102.5 The Game radio shows.
“I’m so thrilled to be joining the family at ESPN 102.5 The Game and Cromwell Media,” Stanley said. “I’m excited to work with someone as talented as Joe and am looking forward to creating a show where we have fun with our listeners. I’m blessed and so appreciative of our listeners, sponsors, management and co-workers for their support.”
Rexrode is a columnist and senior writer for the Athletic, covering the Titans, Predators, Vanderbilt University, University of Tennessee and other colleges across the state. He has more than 20 years of experience covering college and professional sports.
Prior to joining the Athletic, he served as the Tennessean’s sports columnist. He’s also had stops as the Detroit Free Press and the Lansing State Journal.
“I’m thrilled to be joining the ESPN 102.5 The Game and Cromwell team on a full-time basis,” Rexrode said. “Robby and I have had a lot of fun doing the show together in the past few months. It’s going to be a blast to grow ‘Robby & Rexrode’ and complement what is already an awesome sports-talk lineup.”
Robby & Rexrode join a stable of local shows that includes Darren, Daunic & Chase (10 a.m. to 2 p.m.) and Jared & the GM (2 to 6 p.m.). ESPN 102.5 is part of the Cromwell Group, which runs 31 stations, including five in Nashville.
This post originally appeared in our partner publication, the Nashville Post.
