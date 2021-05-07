A Brentwood Academy senior is among 11 graduating high school students across Middle Tennessee who received scholarships after winning an essay contest from Better Business Bureau of Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky's Integrity Foundation.
Jackson Hoppe, a recent Home Page Student of the Week, will be attending George Washington University in the fall. He is a member of The National Honor Society and is on the Headmaster’s Honor Roll. Hoppe, son of BA boys basketball coach Matt Hoppe and Jamie Johnson, is also an AP Scholar with Honor and was awarded the George Washington Book Award.
He said his biggest passions in life are civic engagement and public service.
Dylan Guardo of Fairview High School was also among the winners.
A panel of judges picked the winning essays from over 50 applications. Other 2021 Students of Integrity scholarship winners are:
- Christian Wilson, Macon County High School,
- Abigayle Hinton, Logan County High School
- Averie Turner, Hopkinsville
- Haylee Ferguson, Eagleville High School
- Seth Countess, Cascade High School
- Aisha Sajo, Lead Southeast High School
- Natalie Smith, Donelson Christian Academy
- Matthew George, Lincoln County High School
- Malachi Whaley, Forrest School
BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee and Asurion sponsor the Students of Integrity Scholarship, which students can use at any university or trade school of their choice.
Each applicant submitted an essay that challenged them to explore an ethical conflict they experienced and examine how they navigated their crisis to make a moral decision.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.