The Heritage Foundation of Williamson County’s Heritage Ball is the longest-running black-tie event in Williamson County, having started 48 years ago, and is the foundation’s largest fundraising event.
While this year’s in-person ball was canceled due to COVID-19 safety concerns, the foundation’s annual auction that accompanies the ball will be held as a virtual fundraising event Sept. 18 through Oct. 4.
Taking on the theme “Make it Happen,” the 2020 online auction will create unique opportunities to dream, celebrate and live big as the community unites in this challenging year, according to Heritage Foundation CEO Bari Beasley.
“Our supporters, corporate partners and overall community have contributed to help make this 2020 auction one of the most exciting ones to date, knowing it represents an important fundraiser to support our ongoing work in the community during a very challenging year,” Beasley said.
The auction will feature more than 100 items, services and unique experiences including a luxurious trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico; a private virtual “hang” with country artists Kelsea Ballerini and husband, Morgan Evans; a custom-made porch bed swing; a downtown princess tea party with a real fairy tale princess; antique jewelry from Walton’s on Main Street; and a private dinner and movie at The Franklin Theatre. The full list of auction items will be unveiled in early September.
Proceeds from the auction will support the foundation’s operating budget, which includes staffing, preservation and education programs, and downtown Franklin’s Main Street America program.
Click here for more information on the auction and to pre-register to bid. Registration is open now and the auction will open for bidding on Sept. 18 and run through 11:59 p.m. Oct. 4.
Major underwriters of the Heritage Ball include CoreCivic, FirstBank, Pinnacle Financial Partners, Renasant Bank, Sondra Morris and Williamson Medical Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.