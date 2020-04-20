While the COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way most things are handled at the Williamson County Animal Center, that doesn’t mean adoptions have slowed, that rabies clinics have halted and that strays are no longer finding their way to the facility on Claude Yates Drive.
The latter includes a peanut butter-loving pig found wandering loose in the Franklin Estates mobile home park a few days ago.
At 16 pounds, the black gilt with the white wisp of wiry hair at the center of her forehead has already endeared herself to the staff at WCAC. She has also captivated a wide audience through her video on the Center’s Facebook page, with more than 460 likes, 99 comments and 258 shares as of Monday night.
Many have offered to adopt her.
The pig is something of a hybrid, according to Penny Adams, adoption promotions specialist for the WCAC.
“She’s not really a farmyard pig, but more domestic,” she said. “She was probably someone’s pet when she was tiny just after weening, but she’ll be over 100 pounds when she’s full-grown. Someone may have gotten her as a baby and she started becoming more difficult to manage as she got older. They may have put her in the yard and let her roam.”
The pig has stayed in a dog kennel for the past several days, but she’s scheduled to be transferred to Snooty Giggles, an animal rescue center in Thompson’s Station, where she’ll have more room to act like a pig.
Adams said the shelter has seen a number of less-than-ordinary pets being turned in as strays or owner-surrenders.
“We’ve had a whole bunch of different animals,” she said, naming examples such as chickens, sugar gliders (similar to flying squirrels) and once a package deal that included a hedgehog and a snake.
For anyone who does find a roaming animal — whether it’s a dog or a cat or an adorable piglet — “we’re asking people to go to our website and fill out a found-animal form,” Adams explained. “Someone from our intake department will contact and walk you through whether or not you can do a ‘straycation’ (temporarily taking care of the pet for a few days). If you can’t, we’ll give you a time when you can bring the animal to us.”
And even though the Animal Center is currently closed to the public, adoptions can still happen online. Photos of all the available animals can be found on the website, and a person interested in adopting just needs to make an appointment since virtually all of the pets are not at the shelter but in foster homes.
“There is no better time to get a pet because people have the time to invest in it and get to know the pet and bond with it,” WCAC Director Ondrea Johnson said.
Those interested in fostering animals can also apply through the Center’s website.
The WCAC has also been holding rabies clinics throughout the coronavirus outbreak, and one is scheduled Saturday from 9-11 a.m. at the shelter. To adhere to social distancing procedures, only one person and their pet will be allowed in the building at a time.
“The bottom line, we don’t want to cancel one public health initiative because of another,” Johnson explained. “Rabies is still a public health issue. We still have rabies in this county. It’s not as prevalent as it used to be because of vaccines, but it does still happen.”
A rabies vaccine is $10, and micro-chipping is $15.
“We highly recommend micro-chipping,” Johnson said. “Even really responsible pet owners will lose a pet once in a while, so micro-chipping is the easiest and safest way to make sure your pet gets returned.”
