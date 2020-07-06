Bridges Domestic Violence Center has made the decision to cancel its largest annual fundraiser, the Jokers & Jackpots Gala.
This comes just a few weeks after it had canceled its second-largest fundraiser, the Golf Scramble that had been scheduled for May.
The cancellations, which were necessary because of the coronavirus pandemic and its resulting social distancing and guidelines related to large group gatherings, have caused Bridges a $110,000 loss in funds.
“You can make a direct impact on Bridges Domestic Violence Center and the future by helping to prevent domestic violence where you live,” a spokesperson said in a press release. “This year, especially, monetary contributions will make the critical difference in our being able to provide services through our programs."
According to the release, Bridges continuously works to generate needed operating funds through events and fundraisers, but donations make an important difference in Bridges’ effort to rid the community of domestic violence. Those interested can donate and learn more about supporting the mission of Bridges Domestic Violence Center at http://www.bridgesdvc.org/.
Donations will close the gap between operating expenses and the funds raised from individual, corporate and governmental sources, almost all of which have expressed their need to lessen the amount available for the upcoming year.
A donation supports every aspect of the nonprofit’s programming, including salaries, assistance with orders of protection, shelter, food, clothing, transportation, as well as general maintenance and supplies for emergency shelter.
Any amount donated will make an immediate impact on Bridges’ ability to assist survivors to become emotionally and financially self-sustaining members of the community.
