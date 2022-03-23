An essentially vacant former mall in Antioch could soon be home to a health care center similar to the Vanderbilt University Medical Center facility at One Hundred Oaks.
On Wednesday, Mayor John Cooper's office announced its plans to acquire the Global Mall at the Crossings, formerly known as Hickory Hollow Mall, and lease out 600,000 square feet to VUMC.
The mall, located at 5252 Hickory Hollow Parkway, was once the largest retail space in Tennessee. After the more than a decade of uncertainty for the property, the medical space could now be part of a community-driven revival, which has included a new police precinct and new city park.
“This is incredible news for our area," Metro Councilmember Joy Styles said. "After so many years of the mall sitting vacant, we are finally able to move forward with its new future for the community. I am grateful that Vanderbilt has recognized Antioch as a critical investment for community health care. I am also elated that with the purchase of the mall, we can now have a permanent arts space, an Antioch Performing Arts Center, to bring arts to Antioch."
In 2019, the Post reported about a scrapped effort to redevelop the site.
Cooper and Styles will file legislation to purchase the mall building and an office building on the east side of the site for a combined $44 million.
While VUMC did not specify exactly which services the proposed clinic will offer, it did mention outpatient services. The VUMC Office of Health Equity found that Antioch ZIP code 37013 has one of Davidson County’s lowest rates for routine health checkups for adults. It was also one of the areas with the highest COVID-19 rates.
“Providing access to health care services closer to where our patients live and work is one of our core aspirations," VUMC Chief Health System Officer Wright Pinson said in a release. "We are excited about the potential of this property to become a focal point of the surrounding community while affording VUMC the opportunity to strengthen our presence in a growing and vibrant area of Metro Nashville. Redeveloping Vanderbilt Health One Hundred Oaks has been transformative for our health system and gives us the experience necessary to make this new project successful."
