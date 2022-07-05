Following a career year, Brentwood Academy and Vanderbilt alum Darius Garland signed a five-year, $193 million maximum designated rookie contract on Saturday to stay with the Cleveland Cavaliers.
The extension is the largest in franchise history and could be worth as much as $231 million pending on various contract incentives.
Garland averaged a career-high in points (21.7), assists (8.6), rebounds (3.3), and steals (1.3) per game while leading the Cavaliers to a 22-win turnaround and a spot in the NBA's Play-In Tournament.
The development across the board led to Garland being one of three finalists for the NBA's Most Improved Player award. Soon enough, he'll be adding more NBA honors to his trophy cabinet, which already contains three Mr. Basketball awards and four Division II-AA state championship titles from his time at Brentwood Academy.
The future remains bright for Garland and the Cavaliers despite losing out on a bid for the 8-seed in this year’s Play-In Tournament. With Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley back in tow, Cleveland could be a contender in the Eastern Conference.
