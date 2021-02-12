Local businessman Brandon Beachy has announced an April opening of franchise business Koala Insulation.
According to a release, Koala Insulation of Nashville will provide property owners with insulation options including spray foam, blown-in and blanket insulation.
Koala Insulation of Nashville will be the brand’s first location in Tennessee, with Murfreesboro, Brentwood, Franklin and Mt. Juliet to be covered.
“Effective insulation is one of the only home improvement processes that actually saves people money through reduced energy costs — and it makes homes more comfortable, too,” Beachy, a former Major League Baseball pitcher who played for the Atlanta Braves, said in the release. “Koala Insulation prides itself on how we educate clients so they can confidently make decisions on an otherwise opaque home improvement process.”
Scott Marr serves as founder and CEO of Koala Insulation.
With franchisees operating in Atlanta, Daytona Beach, Florida, and Panama City, Florida, Koala Insulation plans to add 200 franchise licenses in the next 12 months.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.