Former Ravenwood star quarterback Cole Brown is continuing his football journey, and his latest stop has taken him to the SEC.
After spending last season as a college scout in the NFL for the New York Giants, Brown has been hired as an assistant director of player personnel by the University of Auburn.
As a senior at Ravenwood, Brown led the Raptors to a 14-1 record and an appearance in the 6A state title game. Ravenwood fell just short of winning the championship, but Brown was still named the game's MVP for his exploits.
He played with former Ravenwood standouts Van Jefferson (now with the Los Angeles Rams) and the Rowland twins (Chris, who recently played in the USFL, and Seth, who is playing football overseas).
That senior season Brown accumulated more than 3,000 yards of offense and 27 total touchdowns, earning all-state honors and a scholarship to the University of Tennessee-Chattanooga.
Brown spent just one season at Chattanooga before transitioning to a career on the sidelines. The Raptor legend has spent time on staff at Michigan State and East Tennessee State, where his father Steve Brown is the defensive backs coach and NFL pro liaison.
Last season, Auburn finished 6-7 in head coach Bryan Harsin's first season at the helm.
