The Belmont men’s basketball team took a few gut punches over the last week, losing guards Will Richard and Jacobi Wood via the NCAA transfer portal.
However, the Bruins got a small victory over the weekend after Tennessee Tech point guard Keshawn Davidson announced via Twitter that he was transferring to Belmont. He’s the second Golden Eagles player to leave the program following the departure of leading scorer Jr. Clay to Tennessee State University.
Davidson, a Murfreesboro native and Oakland High School alum, originally committed to MTSU in 2018 but reopened his recruitment when then-head coach Kermit Davis left for Ole Miss before transferring to Athens Prep Academy his senior season.
Davidson committed to Tennessee Tech in 2019 and started 28 games as a freshman, averaging 30.7 minutes, 9.0 points, 4.4 assists, 2.7 rebounds and 1.0 steals per game. He led the Golden Eagles and ranked third in the OVC in total assists and assists per game, and he was TTU’s second-leading scorer.
As a sophomore, Davidson averaged 11.1 points (third-best on the team), 4.4 assists, 3.2 rebounds, and 1.1 steals per game. He again led Tennessee Tech in assists and ranked fifth in the OVC, while also had the third-best free-throw shooting percentage in program history (92.6).
Last season, Davidson was TTU’s second-leading scorer (10.4 points per game), while averaging 4.3 assists and 3.6 rebounds per game and starting all 32 contests. He led Tennessee Tech in minutes per game (32.2), assists (136), 3-point shooting (40.5 percent) and free-throw shooting (93 percent).
Davidson’s addition is just what Belmont and head coach Casey Alexander needed heading into the Missouri Valley Conference next season. The Bruins are losing Grayson Murphy, Nick Muszynski, Luke Smith and Caleb Hollander to graduation, leaving them without six of their top eight scorers.
Currently, Belmont is returning leading scorer Ben Sheppard (16.2 points per game) and a handful of other bench players including E.J. Bellinger (3 points, 1 rebound, 6.2 minutes per game), Michael Shanks (10.4 minutes, 2.8 points, 1.1 rebounds per game), and Even Brauns (7.8 minutes, 2.4 points, 1.6 rebounds per game).
The Bruins also have four incoming freshman next season, headlined by Class 3A Mr. Basketball winner Ja’Kobi Gillespie, who averaged 27.5 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game for Greeneville this year.
