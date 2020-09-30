Former Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Albert Haynesworth was arrested and charged with domestic violence and disorderly conduct Monday night, according to the Bradley County Sheriff’s office.
A police report notes Haynesworth made threats of physical harm to ex-girlfriend Brittany Jackson — a former University of Tennessee Lady Vols player — and her current boyfriend after driving from his Franklin home to their residence in Cleveland, Tennessee (located near Chattanooga).
While no physical assault took place, CPD spokeswoman Sgt. Evie West said Jackson and her boyfriend reasonably feared Haynesworth would harm them, and Haynesworth was taken into custody after he would not stop yelling and swearing. He was taken to the Bradley County Justice Center and released on $1,500 bond.
This isn’t the first domestic violence incident for Haynesworth and Jackson, who share a child. In 2017, Haynesworth claimed Jackson kicked him in the groin and that he had called police more than 10 times during their nearly year-and-a-half long relationship.
Haynesworth played for the Tennessee Vols before the Titans drafted him with the 15th overall pick in the 2002 NFL draft. He spent seven seasons with the Titans and made two Pro Bowls while recording 24 sacks.
The 39-year-old announced last year that he was suffering from kidney failure and has since been receiving dialysis treatment. Haynesworth has received several offers for kidney donations but has yet to take a transplant.
