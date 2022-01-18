It’s been two years since former Tennessee Titans defensive backs coach Kerry Coombs left the organization to take the defensive coordinator job at Ohio State.
Now, after Coombs announced his departure from the Buckeyes last week, the 60-year-old defensive veteran will be joining his third team in the last four years as he’s expected to be the new special teams coordinator and cornerbacks coach at the University of Cincinnati under head coach Luke Fickell, according to a report from ESPN’s Pete Thamel.
“As I prepare for the next mission in my life, I want to thank Buckeye Nation for allowing my family and me to share in some truly incredible experiences,” Coombs tweeted. “I will look back at the Shoe, the fans, the championships, and mostly the players with great fondness, while also looking forward with great anticipation to what God has in store for me.”
On3 reported that Ohio State wanted to retain Coombs but as a position coach and not defensive coordinator. He was unwilling to accept a demotion.
Both Coombs and Fickell were previously on the Ohio State defensive staff from 2012-2016 when Coombs served as cornerbacks coach and special teams coordinator, while Fickell was co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach.
This will be Coombs’ second stint with the Bearcats after serving as defensive backs coach (2007-08), and associate head coach and special teams coach (2009-11).
As cornerbacks coach in 2018 and 2019, Coombs helped the Titans secondary grab a combined 25 interceptions. His best season was in 2018 when Tennessee allowed the sixth-fewest pass yards per game (216.9), the sixth-fewest yards per pass play (7.0) and the ninth-lowest completion percentage (63.2).
