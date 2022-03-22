The desire to be a starting quarterback was still there for former Tennessee Titans QB Marcus Mariota.
However, the 28-year-old knew his body needed a break after the beating he took behind a porous offensive line (155 sacks in 63 games) during his five years in Tennessee.
So, after a two-year stint as Derek Carr’s backup with the Las Vegas Raiders, Mariota appears to have found another starting opportunity after agreeing on Monday to a two-year, $18.75 million contract with the Atlanta Falcons. The signing follows the franchise having traded Matt Ryan to the Indianapolis Colts for a third-round pick.
“It was a great reset,” Mariota told KHON2’s Rob DeMello of his two years with the Raiders. “Obviously, being out there on the field, getting out there and playing is what I want to do. But I kind of needed that [change to being a backup] in my career.
“Unfortunately, with everything that happened in Tennessee, I was a little beat up both mentally and physically. To get that reset, to be a part of a great quarterback room in Vegas really has kind of prepared me for this moment…I feel great and looking forward to getting out there.”
The No. 2 overall pick in the 2015 draft, Mariota will be reunited with former offensive coordinator Arthur Smith, with whom he worked from 2015-19.
Mariota was Tennessee’s starter for the first six games of Smith’s tenure as Titans OC in 2019, passing for 1,179 yards, seven touchdowns and two interceptions, and rushing for 129 yards on 24 carries.
Already with a firm grasp of Smith’s system and a familiarity with the Falcons’ offensive philosophy, Mariota said the strong relationship previously built with Smith during their days in Tennessee lured him to Atlanta.
“[My relationship with Smith] was very important,” Mariota continued. “Loyalty is very important to me, and it’s something we all live off of here in Hawaii. Art has been somebody that’s been in my corner for a long time, and I appreciate everything he’s done for me.”
Mariota attempted just 30 passes in 11 games with the Raiders, throwing for 230 yards, a touchdown and an interception while rushing 22 times for 175 yards and two scores.
In five seasons with the Titans, Mariota threw for 13,437 yards, 77 touchdowns and 45 interceptions with a 29-32 record as Tennessee’s starting QB. He cycled through three different head coaches and five different play callers.
Now, Mariota gets a fresh start with the one head coach who arguably knows how to best maximize his strengths better than anyone else.
