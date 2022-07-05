The Supreme Court of the United States (commonly known, in this age of acronyms, as SCOTUS) has been front and center the past couple of weeks, handing down landmark decisions as it wraps up its term and bids farewell to Justice Stephen Breyer.
(Ketanji Brown Jackson has now been sworn in as the 116th justice and will begin hearing cases when the court reconvenes after its summer recess.)
The decisions have been in line with what was largely expected from the right-leaning court, with one exception, a ruling in which the court gave the go-ahead to the Biden administration to end the controversial “Remain in Mexico” immigration policy, a holdover from the Trump administration.
Although Dobbs vs. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, the case that overturned Roe v. Wade, has caused the most noise, the decisions regarding gun rights, religious liberty and climate change each pack a significant punch and, along with Dobbs, hint at the way the high court will lean until its composition changes.
To those who have read my columns on politics, courts and government in the past, it should come as no surprise I have differing feelings about these important decisions. I disagree with the guns case. I mostly agree with Dobbs. At this time, I’m riding the fence on the others.
(While I will not go into all of that today, for an excellent analysis on the recent religious liberty case in which a high school coach’s right to pray on the field was confirmed, I would commend for your reading Home Page Editor Cory Woodroof’s excellent piece posted Tuesday, June 22.)
What I have found confounding about the Dobbs decision – and to an extent, the others – is the way folks have missed the point. If you’re what is commonly described as pro-life, I suppose Dobbs is a victory in that the court ruled there is no constitutional right to abortion, overturning Roe, in which the court ruled there is such a right, established under the Due Process clause as part of a general right of privacy.
The court in Dobbs, however, did not ban abortions. It ruled that it is a matter for state legislatures to address. The court did what the court is supposed to do: it rendered a legal decision.
There will always be those who disagree with outcomes. Pro-lifers have lived with Roe v. Wade since 1973. In the ensuing years they have bombarded state legislatures with bills to limit abortions.
Now, the pro-choice faction will be on the state capitols’ doorsteps, as well as lobbying their Congressional representatives, trying to protect a woman’s right to choose.
That is all as it should be. Representing the people, legislatures pass laws. Courts interpret them.
It appears some have lost sight of that.
In the gun rights decision I referenced, SCOTUS struck down a New York State law with restrictions on carrying a gun in public, essentially ruling that carrying a gun outside the home is a constitutional right.
The same day this decision was handed down, the Senate approved gun legislation that enhances background checks for prospective gun buyers ages 18-21; provides incentives for states to pass “red flag” laws that allow guns to be temporarily confiscated from those too dangerous to possess them (as decided by a judge); and tightens a federal ban on domestic abusers buying firearms.
The legislation was approved by the House of Representatives and signed by the president. It is now law – the first significant federal gun legislation passed in nearly three decades.
It took 15 courageous GOP senators breaking ranks for this to happen. But happen it did, demonstrating to grieving families from Uvalde, Columbine, Newtown and other places lawmakers do, in fact, feel their pain and have accompanied their thoughts and prayers with action.
A New York Times story characterized the Senate approval and the Supreme Court decision being published on the same day as “reflecting a stark divergence between the conservative-leaning court and the Democratic-controlled Congress on one of the most politically intractable issues in the country.”
Call me unrealistically naïve (believe me, I’ve already heard it), but I don’t see it that way at all.
Let me say it again. Legislative bodies pass laws. Courts interpret them.
A majority of members of Congress, including members from both parties, have come to believe we can have laws that will make it more difficult for perpetrators of heinous crimes to carry out their actions – without interfering with Second Amendment rights.
While I suppose that is a victory for those who have for years fought for stricter gun legislation, one must believe, to victims’ families, it represents much more.
Meanwhile, a majority of the members of the Supreme Court that has just recessed, relying on the rule of law and legal precedent, reached the conclusion that New York’s restriction on carrying handguns violates the Second Amendment, and struck it down. I guess you could say score one for the gun-rights folks on that one, but many folks simply believe they will be in a better position to defend themselves.
What drives me crazy about statements like the one in the Times piece (other than the blatant editorializing) is how no consideration is given to the way the different branches of government function.
While I wholeheartedly support the bipartisan gun legislation, had I been a Supreme Court justice hearing the New York case, I might well have reached the same conclusion as the majority regarding Second Amendment rights. (Or not. Obviously, I have not reviewed the information the justices did to reach their decision.)
Is there a natural and healthy tension between the legislative and judicial branches? Without question. It was designed to be that way.
But do the laws passed by Congress and decisions of the high court represent a “stark divergence” between conservatives and liberals, or the two major political parties? Obviously, some see it that way.
But in my view, it is simply evidence of how the two different – albeit imperfect – branches of government carry out their duties.
The outcomes of their actions will not always philosophically align. Nor should they.
Bob McKinney is a longtime Brentwood resident, happy husband and proud father, father-in-law and grandfather. Email him at [email protected].
