Three veterinarians from Williamson County have been named to the Tennessee Veterinary Medical Association’s 2021-22 executive board, according to a press release from the TVMA.
Newly elected officers from the county are Dr. Forrest Reynolds from Williamson County Animal Hospital in Franklin, vice president; Dr. Margaret (Midge) Phillips from Clovercroft Veterinary Hospital in Franklin, secretary/treasurer; and Dr. Matt Povlovich from the Tennessee Equine Hospital in Thompson’s Station, immediate past president.
Named as president of the board was Dr. Tai Frederic of Riverview Animal Hospital in Chattanooga, while Dr. Bob Parker of Shelby Center Hospital for Animals in Bartlett is president-elect.
Six members-at-large were also elected to represent East, West and Middle Tennessee. They are Dr. Karin Collins of Animal Wellness Vet Hospital in White Pine; Dr. Robert Monin of Mountain Empire Large Animal Hospital in Johnson City; Dr. Lee Butler of Huntington Animal Clinic in Huntington; Dr. Lauren Dabney of Northside Animal Clinic in Jackson; Dr. Beau House of Nashville Veterinary Specialists in Nashville; and Dr. Julie Buford of Nashville Veterinary Specialists.
Heather Vaughn serves as the executive director for the Tennessee Veterinary Medical Association.
