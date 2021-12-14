Williamson Medical Center has announced the relocation of its Williamson Medical Group gastroenterology (GI) practice to a renovated suite inside the hospital’s main medical tower.
The new location, which opened Monday, includes an expanded waiting space for patients and family members to comfortably distance, a sub-waiting area to schedule gastroenterology procedures with ease and a reimagined workflow to maximize efficiencies.
“Regular GI screening and care is a crucial part of maintaining our patients’ overall health,” said Dr. Elizabeth Lindsey, gastroenterologist at WMC. “We are committed to providing compassionate care in a relaxed setting, and this relocation enhances our ability to do so as comfortably and efficiently as possible.”
WMG’s team of board-certified gastroenterologists, including Lindsey and Dr. Eric Sumner, has transitioned to the new office space. Also joining the new location is GI professional Claire Davis, MSN, CFNP, who is specialized in evaluating and treating chronic abdominal pain, bowel disorders and more.
“We are thrilled to welcome Claire to WMG,” Sumner said. “Her unique skillset and passion for working with patients to identify problems and solutions is a perfect fit for the clinic and adding her to the team enables us to offer patients greater access to appointment availability and scheduling.”
Current GI screening and procedures include colonoscopies, esophageal dilation and manometry, Bravo pH testing, upper endoscopy and endoscopic ultrasound.
“We are excited about expanding this office to our community,” said Tim Burton, associate administrator for operations, WMG. “As our community and its needs grow, the new location will allow for future expansion of GI services that will allow us to better meet those needs.”
The Gastroenterology office is located on Williamson Medical Center’s campus in the medical office tower at 4323 Carothers Pkwy., Suite 600, in Franklin. Appointments can be made online by visiting https://williamsonmedicalcenter.org/gi/or by calling 615-435-7979.
For more information about GI services at WMG, visit williamsonmedicalcenter.org/gi/.
