The John P. Holt Brentwood Library is now home to an exciting traveling space exhibit through February 2020.
Exploring Space: Smart Spacecraft, Big Data, And Digital Models is a national traveling exhibition exploring the evolving role of computing in space science and astronomy.
Exploring Space covers topics such as NASA’s spacecraft exploring new worlds, big data and its use in planetary exploration and exoplanet discovery and how scientists use digital models to explore phenomena beyond our reach.
“Computational thinking is something we all use every day, even if we don’t know it. I’m excited to share the concepts of this exhibit with patrons of all ages in a fun and engaging way,” Community Engagement Coordinator Brigid Day said in a news report.
The exhibit will be on display at the John P. Holt Brentwood Library through February 2020 and is a free, self-guided, multimedia exhibit that is comprised of interactive stations throughout the library and is open to the public during library hours.
Stations will let visitors do a variety of activities such as build an artificial solar system on a 42” touch table, learn about data mining using computers, play with robots that can be easily programmed and more.
While the exhibit is currently open, the official Launch Day will be held on Saturday, Jan. 11 from 10 a.m. to noon.
No registration is required for this free event.
Join the library staff for a morning of hands-on science and STEM activities and tour the exhibit at your own pace. Extra staff will be on hand to answer questions and lead related programming.
“Our library staff have put a great deal of time into making sure the John P. Holt Brentwood Library was selected from the many other applicants across the country to host this unique and interactive NASA display,” Brentwood City Commissioner Nelson Andrews said in the news release. “They also spent hours training with NASA scientists to make sure the interactive experience will be as exciting as the science that helps us explore it. This interactive exhibition has elements for all ages, and I can’t wait to try it myself.”
Over the past several years, expanding the number of youth exposed to computing concepts and their role in STEM has become an area of significant interest across the country.
Developing computational thinking skills is an important stepping-stone in learning that programming exists in everyday life.
“Blast off! What an honor to be one of four libraries chosen in the nation for this exciting hands-on program. Thanks to the library staff for taking on this challenge. I cannot wait to see our residents of all ages participating in this from one end of the library to the other,” Commissioner Anne Dunn said in the news release.
The John P. Holt Brentwood Library is located at 8109 Concord Road and is open Monday to Thursday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
