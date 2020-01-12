The city of Brentwood officially welcomed the traveling national exhibit Exploring Space: Smart Spacecraft, Big Data, And Digital Models to the Brentwood Library on Saturday morning with the Launch Day and Ribbon Cutting.
Dozens of people joined city and community leaders in engaging with a variety of interactive stations that are spread throughout the library which explore the evolving role of computing in space science and astronomy.
"Many of the adults and especially the children who come to see this will get an understanding of the awe and magnitude of space, and the fact that we in this generation, the generation right before and the generations to come are actually able to explore space is an incredible thing," Mayor Rhea Little said.
The 21 stations include interactive activities to explore Mars, learn about space weather, creating a solar system, learning about coding with colored building blocks and much more.
The library will have the exhibit through the end of February, and will also host several space themed programs including Nuts and Bolts: STEM Coding and Programing for Elementary aged children on Jan. 27 and Space Talk: Formation of the Solar System for teens and adults on Feb. 12. A full list of library events can be found each week in our Library Round Up stories published every Sunday.
Brentwood Library's Community Engagement Coordinator Brigid Day said that John P. Holt Brentwood Library is one of four libraries in the nation that will host the exhibit in 2020, an addition that she said adds to the library's role as both a place for books and for fostering education and community engagement for visitors of all ages.
"Our library has become a community center," Day said. "I have seen the most amazing things happening particularly with the large building blocks. When we are open and there's children in the building, there is almost never a time where those blocks aren't being used and they're building interest, intricate and different designs and then the little ones are just building them straight up, but every time you go by it's a different structure and you can just see their minds working with these 3D, tactile blocks."
In addition to the interactive stations, the Launch Day event included door prizes, Earth stress balls, NASA buttons and chocolate Moon Pies.
The John P. Holt Brentwood Library is located at 8109 Concord Road and is open Monday to Thursday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.