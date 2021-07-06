Local optometry franchise Eye Care Center of Tennessee opened its newest locale in Nolensville, which Williamson Inc. commemorated Tuesday.
Dr. Ben Ebrahim, a Nashville native and Tennessee Tech graduate, opened the new practice in the Burkitt Commons plaza across from Tito’s, which marks the franchise’s first iteration on the western side of Middle Tennessee and the closest location to the Greater Nashville area. Eye Care Center of Nolensville aims to serve Williamson County as whole, reaching to Brentwood with its unique combination of services.
“We’re delighted to be here and serving our hometown, the Nolensville and Brentwood area,” said Erini Ebrahim, Dr. Ebrahim’s wife, about starting the practice six years after moving to Nolensville.
Practitioners on staff include Joseph Lutche O.D. to lead Mariam Girges O.D. and Ryan Drumright M.D.; all of whom are experts in contact lens treatment, eye examinations and ophthalmological surgery respectively. Lutche is expected to be onsite for most patients, bringing more than two decades of experience during half of which he operated Concord Vision, which he opened to administer family care. He also did the same for elementary, middle and high school students for four years at Well Child, the biggest school health provider in the state.
With three medical staff employees, Ebrahim’s practice is the only office in Nolensville to offer not only routine eye care and vision exams but also surgical procedures. The office employs medical, surgical and laser treatment for a range of eye disorders including amblyopia, cataracts, corneal disorders, diabetic eye disease, dry eye disease, eye trauma, general infections, glaucoma, keratoconus, macular degeneration and uveitis. The office also features an optical shop that offers designer frames for prescription lenses.
This is the second location for Dr. Ebrahim’s team, the first being Antioch Eye Care Center, Physician and Surgeon PLLC., which opened in Antioch in 2014. The ribbon cutting ceremony commemorated the opening of the new office as well as its induction into the County Chamber of Commerce.
“At that time, we were the only eye surgeon in that area,” said a spokesperson for the Ebrahim’s practice, “but since then, since seven years ago, it’s like night and day. We’ve significantly improved our practice through and through and just made strides to continue to be the best in the field.”
