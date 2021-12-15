Just two years into his college soccer experience, Brandon Parrish can add a national title to his resume.
Parrish, a sophomore midfielder, was a role player on Clemson's men's soccer team as it won the NCAA's National Championship this past week over Washington. He played 26 minutes in the win.
He played 518 minutes this past season in 17 games with two starts. He scored his first career goal against Boston College this fall and tallied two assists.
A former two-time Gatorade Tennessee boys soccer player of the year, Parrish joined Clemson in 2020 after a banner career with the Fairview Yellowjackets.
He didn't get a senior season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but he had 68 goals and 40 assists in his high school career.
